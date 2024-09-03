DataHighway Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,811.55 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $6,811.55 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04689346 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,431.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

