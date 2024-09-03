Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.34

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 644954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

