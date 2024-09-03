Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $149,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $714,572. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,834,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 895,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

