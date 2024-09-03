Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 3.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 369,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 417,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $524.43 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

