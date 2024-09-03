Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $132,981.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Diodes Stock Performance
DIOD traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
