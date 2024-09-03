Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $132,981.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

