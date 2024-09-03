DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 436,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,301. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on DMC Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 23.9% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.