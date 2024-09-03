Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 82608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,362,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,247,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,954,430.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174,402.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

