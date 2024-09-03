Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Emerald Trading Up 2.0 %

EEX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 30,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the second quarter worth $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

