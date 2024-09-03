Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX stock opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

