Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 287,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

