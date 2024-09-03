Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 8.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 2,716,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,385,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enovix by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enovix by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 63.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

