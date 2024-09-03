Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Price Performance
Shares of ENTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 138,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.60.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
See Also
