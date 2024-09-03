Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
