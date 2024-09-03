EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 344,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.47%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,391,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

