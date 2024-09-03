Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 1,057,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,356,232. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.