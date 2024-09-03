Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Evolent Health news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 315,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,759,000.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 878,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.