Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. 216,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

