Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 194,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 213,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

