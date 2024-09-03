Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 24,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,472,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

