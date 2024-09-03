First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. 2,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The stock has a market cap of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

