First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.