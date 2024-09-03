First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 106,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 46,929 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $78.81.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3297 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $21,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,780,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,583 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.