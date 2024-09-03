First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 106,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 46,929 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $78.81.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3297 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.