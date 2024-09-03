Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Flowserve Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 888,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1,137.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 282,052 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 107,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

