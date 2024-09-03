FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

