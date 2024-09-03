Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.37

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 33692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

