Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 30,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 499,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,042. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

