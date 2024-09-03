Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 421,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $727.31 million, a PE ratio of 285.17 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

