Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

