GeniuX Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $18,796.71 and $1,011.48 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts.

Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022

Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.

The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

