Gigachad (GIGA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Gigachad has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gigachad has a total market cap of $164.28 million and $3.08 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01720091 USD and is up 10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,637,791.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

