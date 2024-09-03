Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. 765,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

