Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.94

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.94 and last traded at C$61.04, with a volume of 142278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2564103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In related news, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,818 shares of company stock worth $4,000,693. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.