GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.67 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
