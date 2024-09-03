Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.20

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 876785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,081,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

