Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIXW stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

