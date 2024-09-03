Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
Shares of GHIXW stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Gores Holdings IX
