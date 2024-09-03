Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 3.1% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 9,870,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,337,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

