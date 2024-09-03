Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,137. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $573.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

