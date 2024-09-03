Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

GRTS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 469,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Gritstone bio

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.