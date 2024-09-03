Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gritstone bio Price Performance
GRTS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 469,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Gritstone bio
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gritstone bio
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.