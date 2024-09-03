HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HHG Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HHGCU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

HHG Capital Company Profile

