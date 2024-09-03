Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $7.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.45. 211,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

