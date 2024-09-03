Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.69

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1037636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -347.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

