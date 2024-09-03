Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 20283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of £40.15 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

