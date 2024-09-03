Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 470,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

