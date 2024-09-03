Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Infobird Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Infobird stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 29,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,243. Infobird has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

