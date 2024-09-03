Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys 18,200 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

AutoCanada Trading Down 6.5 %

ACQ stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$322.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

