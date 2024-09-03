Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys 18,200 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
AutoCanada Trading Down 6.5 %
ACQ stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$322.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.