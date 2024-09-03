Insider Buying: Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 774,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 21,998 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,997.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 3,194 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950.70.

On Friday, August 23rd, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 17,757 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,635.50.

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,053.35.

On Friday, August 16th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 16,974 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,272.82.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 161,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. Volcon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

