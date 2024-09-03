Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,057,731.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20.

AvidXchange Stock Down 0.7 %

AVDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 2,609,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.03. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

