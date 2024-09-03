Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 6,983 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96.
- On Monday, July 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90.
BSX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. 5,456,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $182,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
