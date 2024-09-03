Insider Selling: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,441. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

