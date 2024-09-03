Insider Selling: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,441. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

