Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells 3,240 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 1,998,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

